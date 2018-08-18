Students and staff at William de Ferrers School are celebrating tremendous A level successes.

More than 95% of students have secured A*-E grades at A level with over 54% of all entries being awarded A*-B grades, or the equivalent.

All departments are delighted with student performances, particularly English, further mathematics, media studies and drama.

In further mathematics 100% of students achieved A*-B grades, in English A-level students achieved 67% A*-B grades and an impressive 93% achieved A*-C grades.

Media studies students saw results of 71% A*-B and in drama students achieved 62% A*-B.

A spokesman said: "These fantastic results are a reflection of the tireless work and motivation of our highly driven students. At a time when examination specifications have undergone significant change, we are very proud of both our students and our committed staff today."

Students who achieved particularly highly include: Georgia Ladbrook, Hannah Guttridge and Rory Burke who each achieved at least 3 A grades in A-Levels, with Rory scoring an amazing 100% in 5 units of his mathematics examinations.

Rory is going to study mathematics at Warwick University and Georgia will be studying at Leeds University.

Beth Turnbull and Emma White also achieved 3 distinction grades or higher in their courses.

The following students achieved at least 2 A grades or distinction grades: Ethan Barclay, Keira Bowdidge, Francesca Flowers, Grace Jennings, Megan Naylor-Jones, Fraser Lambert, Ella Osborne, Mollie Quinn, Alice Rydzik and Brooke Savino.