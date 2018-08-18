The Boswells School is celebrating its best ever set of A-Level results.

The performance of the students this year has been nothing less than outstanding and the school is exceptionally proud of all the students and their achievements, Head of School Stephen Mansell said.

He added this was an "exceptional performance" from all Year 13 students.

* 67 per cent of all grades awarded were at A*-B and over 30 per cent of all grades awarded were at A*/A.

* 93 per cent of all grades were at A*-C and 99 per cent of all grades awarded were pass grades in the 30 A-Level subjects that the school offers.

Particularly outstanding results were achieved by:

Michael Bottomley - A* grades in Further Mathematics, Mathematics, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science Paige Stedman - A* grades in Art and Design and Photography and A grades in Law and the Extended Project Qualification

Harriet Ratty - A* grades in Media Studies and Psychology and a B grade in Religious Studies Madeleine Baker - A* grades in Physical Education and the Extended Project Qualification, a B grade in English Literature and a C grade in French

Daniel Spurgeon - A* grade in Mathematics, A grades in Further Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics Cameron Gilmour - A* grade in Mathematics, A grades in Further Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics

Ellen Morley - A* grade in the Extended Project Qualification and A grades in Biology, Geography and Psychology

Nixie Tucker - A* grade in the Extended Project Qualification, A grades in History, Law and Spanish and Distinction in Performing Arts.

The overwhelming majority of Boswells students have achieved the grades to take up places at top universities to study a range of courses.

A number of students are also taking up prestigious courses at Higher Education institutions across the country.

Head of School Stephen Mansell was delighted with the results.

He said: "This is a truly outstanding set of results for our students and they should be incredibly proud of their achievements.

"Our A-Level results are the best results the school has ever achieved, with over two-thirds of grades at Grade B or above, and build upon a number of years of high attainment in our Sixth Form.

"This reflects the excellent effort of our students, the expertise and dedicated support from their teachers and the support from our parents.

"Our students have responded well to the excellent support and encouragement provided by their teachers, have worked tremendously hard and have been justly rewarded with outstanding results at A-Level."

He added: "What is equally impressive is that these results have been achieved across the 30 A-Level subjects that we offer our students at a time when new A-Level qualifications are significantly more challenging.

"Well done to everybody involved!"