Police have arrested two men on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs after they were stopped at RiZe Festival.

The men, aged 22 and 21, from London, were detained by site security in Hylands Park, Chelmsford, at around 4.30pm yesterday.

They have been taken to custody for questioning.

Officers would like to remind anyone determined in bringing drugs to the festival that we have policing plans in place with our partners and the festival organisers to detect drug activity.

You can report drug use by either taking to secuity at the site or by calling us on 101. Please call 999 in an emergency.