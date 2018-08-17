A special constable at Essex Police has been dismissed after he tried to prevent to of his friends being arrested for shop lifting.

SC James Durrance attempted to influence ASDA store staff in Dagenham after two people known to him were detained following allegations of shoplifting.

He told security and employees that he was an officer and showed them his warrant card.

When Metropolitan Police officers arrived, he left but he later received a call from an Acting Inspector to discuss his involvement in the incident.

During this conversation he was not open and honest and knew the account he gave was not true.

A misconduct panel found that he had attempted to use his position to the advantage of others and was not open and honest.

It ruled that SC Durrance’s behaviour breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct.

He has been dismissed from the force without notice.

Superintendent Cat Barrie, the senior officer sitting on the panel, said after the hearing: “SC James Durrance used his position of trust and his warrant card to try and influence others during an alleged crime.

“He then spoke to store employees disrespectfully when they questioned his motives and he failed to give a true account of the incident to a senior officer at another police force.

“These behaviours discredit the force and do not represent our core values of honesty, integrity, authority, respect and courtesy. His actions have fallen well short of the standards we demand we have had no choice but to dismiss him."