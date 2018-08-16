Do you recognise these women?

Police woould like to speak to them in connection with a theft from Smyths Toys in Chelmsford, which took place between 1:45pm and 3pm on Thursday, August 2.

Items totalling a four-figure sum were stolen from the store on Victoria Road.

Anyone with information about the identify of any of these women are asked to contact Chelmsford Police Station on 101, quoting reference 42/111297/18.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/