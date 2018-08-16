Have you seen 40-year-old Gavin Eaton?

Police would like to speak to him about incidents of coercive and controlling behaviour, assault and breach of court bail.

Last known to be living in Braintree, Eaton is described as 5ft 8ins tall, of a stocky build with short brown hair and ‘Stacey’ tattooed on his neck.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Chelmsford Police Station on 101.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/