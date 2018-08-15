A HIGH street pub is offering free gin this weekend.

The Swan Greene King pub, Brentwood is offering a refreshing G&T to any visitors.

All gin lovers need to do to claim their free drink is visit the pub, and swap the seasonal veg for a chilled glass of Whitley Neill rhubarb and ginger gin and tonic.

Craig Marriner, general manager at the Swan, said: “Everyone loves a gin and tonic on a British summer day, and there’s no denying a chilled glass that you haven’t had to pay for tastes even better!

“Rhubarb and ginger is the perfect flavour combination – the tartness of the rhubarb is complemented by the depth and spice of the ginger – and when combined with the botanicals within the gin, it makes for the perfect refresher to enjoy in the warm weather.

“We look forward to inviting local gin lovers to enjoy a taste of rhubarb goodness on the house this weekend!”

Terms and conditions apply, participating Greene King pubs only, to find your local Greene King pub, go to: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/free-rhubarb-g-and-t/.