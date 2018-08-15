A BUSY flyover has been closed due to power supply issues.
The flyover at the Army and Navy roundabout, Chelmsford is shut due to the problem and one lane is closed on A1114.
UK Power Networks is dealing with the issue.
Update: #Chelmsford Army & Navy flyover: UK Power Networks report work planned Thursday to fix cable fault to flyover signs. Lane closure on A1114 westbound opposite Meadgate Avenue for those works. Flyover remains closed as signs unstable so unsafe to use @ChelmsCouncil pic.twitter.com/zLzsbYivGj— Essex Highways (@essexhighways) 15 August 2018
