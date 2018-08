AN INTERNATIONALLY known drag queen is holding a cabaret event.

Shyanne O'Shea from Southend will hold the Fabulush Cabaret event at The Old Regent Ballroom, Corringham Road, Stanford-le-Hope on Saturday August 25 from 7.30pm until 1am.

It is an 18 plus only event.

Performers on the night include Shyanne, Garcon Diamond, Saffon Slayter and more.

Shyanne recently appeared on Blind Date and runs the events in Essex and Ireland venues.

Tickets are £15 per person.

For tickets and more information call 07889545998 or visit //www.facebook.com/Fabulushcabaret/