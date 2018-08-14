FUNDRAISING for a new surgical robot at Broomfield Hospital has broken the £1million mark.

The hospital is hoping to raise £1.5million to buy another state-of-the-art surgical robot to carry out very delicate procedures.

It has achieved two thirds of its target, after a host of donations.

Recently the North Essex Ileostomy Association offered £1,000 to the appeal, tipping the total over the £1million mark.

The robot could prove to be a key boost to the technology available to the hospital and help offer the best care available.

Charlotte Jefcoate, the hospital’s charity fundraising co-ordinator, said: “There is significant evidence that demonstrates a number of advantages for patients who have benefited from surgery with the surgical robot compared to conventional surgical techniques.”

The innovation of the new surgical robot is expected to improve the quality of care at Broomfield very quickly.

Ms Jefcoate added: “The robot will result in shorter hospital stays, help recovery, precision surgery, articulation beyond normal manipulation.”

It also helps avoid naturally occurring tremors which can be filtered out by computer software.

The original robot the hospital acquired is expected to be moved on to make way for the brand new machine.

Ms Jefcoate said: “It is anticipated that the current surgical robot – the da Vinci S - will then be used for teaching at Anglia Ruskin University.”

The first robot was brought into Broomfield in 2009 and it made the hospital a national leader in surgical innovation.

Ms Jefcoate added: “Some ‘first of type’ operations for Europe were performed at the trust as a result.

“The trust’s robotic gastric pacing service is a national centre, and the second largest centre in the world.”

The hospital has been raising funds for the new robot for more than a year and is still searching for another £500,000 in order to buy it.

Former patients have donated hundreds of pounds to the cause to do their bit to help.

John Green, a former a patient at Broomfield donated £100 to the cause.

He said: “This is a small token of appreciation for my recent care in Broomfield Hospital A&E, acute care unit and Gastro care.

“Thank you so much for all you did for me.”

Oli Cano-Lopez donated £260 on behalf of himself and three other friends who held a charity golf day at Crondon Park in Stock Road, Stock.

He added: “A great cause, for a great charity, ran by fantastic people.”

Donations continue to be accepted in order to reach the £1.5million target.

To donate or to find out more about the surgical robot, go to www.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/midessexhospitals/surgicalbot