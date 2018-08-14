A SHOPPING centre is offering a beach for shoppers and children to enjoy throughout this summer.

The Meadows, High Street, unveiled the new indoor beach with a picnic area, a host of deck chairs, benches and giant garden games, all completely free.

There is also a range of games that can be played throughout the time the beach is open.

Sue Patel, centre manager said: “We’ve had an amazing response to our beach installation so far, with plenty of positive feedback from our customers.

“We all know that it can sometimes be a little tricky shopping with little ones, so this summer we wanted to make it a bit more fun for them!

“We are delighted to see so many of our younger visitors enjoying themselves at our indoor beach.

“Whatever the summer weather has to throw at us, sandcastles can still be built at The Meadows!”

Customers who spend £10 or more in the centre will be able to receive a two hours free parking voucher to use on their next visit at the Meadows Q Park car park. For more information visit themeadows.co.uk