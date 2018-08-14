It is just over a month to go until people across the world are raising a cup of tea and a slice of cake to ending cancer.

The World's Biggest Coffee Morning will take place nationally on September 28, but people, business and charities are holding public events throughout August and September.

All money raised will go towards Macmillan Cancer Support.

The below events are open to everyone to attend, although people are encouraged to check details at coffee.macmillan.org.uk before attending.

Southend

Kirsty's Tea Party at 124 Anson Chase, Shoebury, on August 18 from 2pm until 5pm

M&S Coffee Morning, M&S Southend, High Street, on September 28 from 10am

The Really Big Coffee Morning, The Salvation Army Citadel, 134 London Road, Hadleigh, on August 21 from 10am until 1pm

Rochford

M&S Coffee Morning, M&S Eastwood Road, Rayleigh, on September 28 from 10am

Weight Watchers Hullbridge, St Thomas of Canterbury Church, Thorpedene Ave, Hullbridge, on September 28 from 10.30am until noon

Basildon and district

Gymophobics Macmillan Coffee Morning, 57 High Road, Pitsea on September 28 from 10am until 2pm

Coffee morning afternoon for Mam and Nana, at 54 Calvert Drive, Basildon, on September 28 from 4pm until 5pm

Macmillan Coffee Morning, at Chichester Hotel, Rawreth, on October 6 from 11am until 1pm

M&S Coffee Morning at Mayflower Retail Park, Basildon, on September 28 from 10am

Kallima's Coffee Morning, Kallima Wellbeing Centre, Luckyn Lane, Basildon, on September 28 from 10am until 1pm

M&S Coffee Morning, Town Square, Basildon, on September 28 from 10am

Wickford Indoor market, Christ Church United Reform and Methodist Church, Wickford, on September 22 from 10am until 2pm

Monica’s Coffee Morning, at Highcliffe Community Centre, Wickford, on September 28 from 9.15am until noon

AQS Coffee Morning, at AQS Homecare, Laindon Road, Billericay, on September 28 from 10.30am until 4.30pm

Brentwood

Microdec Coffee Morning, Warley Hill Business Park, Brentwood, on September 27 from 9am until 5.30pm

Coffee Morning, Brentwood Baptist Church, on September 28 from 10am until noon

M&S Coffee Morning, Brentwood High Street, on September 28 from 10am

Chicken and Frog Coffee Morning, Ongar Road, Brentwood, on September 28 from 10am until 11.30am

New Image Coffee Morning, at New Image Hair Salon, Hutton Road, Shenfield, on September 28 from 10am until 1pm

Macmillan Coffee Morning at Lighthouse Furniture Project with the Mayor of Brentwood, at Lighthouse Furniture Project, Tallon Road, Hutton, on September 28 from 10am until 2pm

Chelmsford

Macmillan coffee morning at 10 Robjohns Road, Chelmsford, on September 25, from 10.30am until 12.30pm

M&S Coffee Morning at Chelmsford M&S, on September 28 from 10am

Nade’s at Travis Perkins, Navigation Road, Chelmsford, on September 28 from 9am until 3pm

Anglia Ruskin Pop-up Cafe, Rivermead Campus, Chelmsford, on September 28 from 10am until 3pm

Galvin Green Man Coffee Morning, The Green Man, Howe Street, Chelmsford, on September 28 from 9am until noon

Braintree district

Macmillan Coffee Morning in memory of my Dad, Ken Sibthorpe, Mendoza, 288 The Esplanade, Maylandsea, on September 28 from 9am until 12.30pm

Pat’s Macmillan Coffee Morning, 10 Buckwoods Road, Braintree, on September 28 from 10am until 6pm

M&S Coffee Morning, Braintree Retail Park, on September 28 from 10am

Coffee and cake morning! at 65 Church Street, Braintree, on September 1 from 11am and 3pm

The Tuesday Club, at The Friends Meeting House, Great Bardfield, on September 28 from 9.30am to 1pm

Colchester

Driveability charity event, Drive Ability, Wakes Hall Business Centre, Colchester Road, on September 28 from 9am until 4pm

Coffee morning, 1 Altius Chase, Colchester, on September 22 from 10am until noon

World Biggest Coffee Morning at Empress Studio, Davey Close, Colchester, on September 28 from 11am to 1pm

Abbey Field Residents Association, Abbey Field Centre, Ypres Road, on September 29 from 10.30am to 1.30pm

Macmillan Coffee Morning, Helping Hands, St Botolph's Street, Colchester, on September 28 from 11am until 1pm

M&S Coffee Morning, Colchester High Street, on September 28 from 10am

Great Bromley Village Hall Macmillan morning, Rectory Road, Great Bromley, on September 28 from 10am until 1pm

Bradfield MacMillan Coffee Morning, Bradfield Methodist Church, Manningtree, on September 28 from 9am until noon

Harwich

Coffee Morning at Parkeston Railway Club, Harwich, on September 28 from 9am until noon

Clacton