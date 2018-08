A MAN has pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying class A drugs in Chelmsford.

John Hearns, 27, of Cardinals Way, Upper Holloway in London was arrested and charged for the supply of heroin and cocaine in Chelmsford on September 28 last year.

He admitted to both charges when he appeared at Southend Magistrates' Court on August 8.

Hearns has been remanded in custody where he will remain until he is sentenced at Basildon Crown Court on September 5.