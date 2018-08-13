A car has driven off after a crash involving a motorbike.

Shortly after 7pm on Tuesday, Essex Police received reports that a silver C Class Mercedes was in collision with a grey and silver Benelli Tornado motorcycle on the A130 at the junction with the A1245.

The driver of the Mercedes failed to stop and possibly drove off in the direction of either Southend or Basildon.

Witnesses or anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and has dash cam footage, is asked to contact Canvey Police Station on 101, quoting incident 1238 of August 7.

Information can also be given completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org/