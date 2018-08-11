An elderly man was preyed on by three thieves who stole hundreds of pounds in cash from his home.

The man, in his 80s opened the door of a property in Begonia Close, Chelmsford between 10am and 11am to three suspects.

The group offered to conduct some work on his porch, and demanded more than £100 in cash ahead of the work.

While the elderly man was distracted, the suspects went inside the property and took more cash before demanded even more money.

The left the property in a white van.

The incident took place on Monday July 23.

Following the distraction burglary in Chelmsford, Essex Police released a description of some of the suspects.

The first suspect was a man, described as being tubby, aged in his 40s, with dark short curly hair, a bushy beard and he was wearing a grey top and blue trousers.

The second suspect has been described as white.

No description was released of the third suspect.

Police are urging anyone who may have any information on the incident to get in touch with the Chelmsford CID on 101, quoting crime reference 42/105918/18 or by contacting the crime fighting charity, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.