A woman has sadly died after being hit by a lorry in Chelmsford.

Gail Bennett-Mills, 48, from Chelmsford was walking through Chelmsford when she was involved in an incident with the vehicle in Parkway, near to the Essex County Cricket ground at around 12pm on Monday July 30.

She was taken to hospital urgently for treatment, however, Mrs Bennett-Mills sadly died the next day, Tuesday August 7.

Essex Police say that enquiries are ongoing.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the crash and they are asked to contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit with any information they may have.

If you have any information that could help police with their investigation, call 01245 240590 or email collisionappeal@essex.pnn.police.uk