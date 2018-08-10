A busy city flyover is set to reopen following works.

The Army and Navy flyover, Chelmsford is set to reopen on Monday August 13 with a new lower speed limit of 20mph.

The lower speed limit, reduced from 30mph, is designed as an additional safety precaution to reduce the likelihood and impact of vehicle collisions on the flyover, and is not related to its structural soundness.

While the flyover is scheduled to reopen on Monday morning, engineers will still be working on site over the weekend to finish the planned maintenance works therefore commuters are advised to check before they travel that the flyover is in operation.

Kevin Bentley, deputy leader and councillor for infrastructure said: “My thanks go out to Chelmsford residents and motorists for their patience during the closure of the Army and Navy flyover over the last three weeks.

"As a vital route in and out of the city it is essential we take the time to properly and safely check and maintain this structure. At the same time we are continuing to investigate potential longer-term solutions for the junction with partners including Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford.”

The list of work on the Army and Navy flyover being carried out includes: targeted concrete repairs; re-fixing of the drainage strips at the ends of the deck sections; drains taking rainwater off the road surface on the deck cleared and repaired; weeds cleared from the kerbs.

Re-surfacing to improve skid resistance of the road over the deck has been ongoing this week and will continue over the weekend, subject to suitable weather conditions.

Drivers are reminded the flyover carries one way traffic, cars only, and the direction of travel changes at different times of the day so that journeys into and out of the city are as quick as possible. Always ensure the flyover is open in your direction by checking the approach and gantry signs before use.

The latest updates about the works can be found on the Essex Highways website at //www.essexhighways.org/highway-schemes-and-developments/other-schemes/a1060-a1114-army-and-navy-flyover-chelmsford.aspx