A consultation on infrastructure in Chelmsford is closing at 4.45pm on September 6.

The 'Draft Planning Obligations Supplementary Planning Document', or 'SPD' for short, sets out the areas where planning obligations may be needed to provide or pay for new infrastructure. This infrastructure manages the impact of new developments as they integrate into the area - including the development identified in Chelmsford's draft Local Plan.

Each section of the draft SPD sets out the Council's policy on requiring planning obligations from developers, the stages at which a contribution may be required, when an obligation should be provided, and any exceptions to the rule.

At the same time, the Council is also consulting on some minor changes to its Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) Regulation 123 List. This list sets out strategic projects which CIL money could be spent on, such as major roads or leisure projects.

Councillor Neil Gulliver, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development, said, "The documents that inform local authorities' planning policies may have long and complicated names, but they affect all of us in a very real way, as they shape the way that the Council delivers infrastructure in Chelmsford and the surrounding towns and villages. Please take a few minutes during your day - whether it's while sitting at home or on a bus - to go online and have your say in this consultation."

The best way to find out more and make your comments is through the specially-designed online Consultation Portal. You can find this portal at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/planningpolicyconsult.

You can also find more information, and all the consultation documents, at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/planning-and-building-control/planning-policy-and-new-local-plan.

To get in touch with the Council's planning team, email planning.policy@chelmsford.gov.uk or call the Helpline on 01245 606330.