A WORLD foods festival will take place next month, it has been revealed.

The Street Eats ‘n’ Beats Festival will be holding its fourth Chelmsford event, giving visitors to the city the opportunity to eat, drink and dance all day on September 8.

The organisers have said this year the bar is “even higher” than years gone by.

There is expected to be more food trucks and bars on show than ever before, as well as a complete separate Tropical Soul area, filled with Caribbean food, a rum bar and reggae DJ.

The festival has also expanded the main DJ stage, which will now allow dancers to get on stage and perform alongside the host of percussionists, violinists and saxophonists who will be performing all day.

DJs will play classic dance music anthems throughout the day including Ibiza lounge tracks, house or Old Skool.

A spokesman for the festival said: “Not only was there a gap in the market for Street Food in Essex, but there were also many local people that loved to dance to house music, club classics and feel good songs.

“These people however wanted to bring the family and embrace it as a unit.

“This boutique festival strongly believes in the promotion of the music, the food and the accompanying beats.”

As part of the festival’s continued growth, the Street Eats ‘n’ Beats Festival has added a host of new food traders to its line-up.

The Junk Yard Smoke Bloke which serves American barbecue food from a quirky junkyard trailer, Fig & Rye will serve a range of Vegan treats and Wild in Spirit which offer exotic burgers such as ostrich, zebra and kangaroo.

A further range of stews, seafood and duck will be on offer from The Crabshack and The Duck Truck.

There will also be a range of activities for children to enjoy throughout the day.

The spokesman added: “Children will not be entertained by rides, but they may get some space-hoppers, upside down buckets, wooden spoons for sticks, a portion of great food and a dance in the hay!

“If they don’t, the adults certainly will.”

Tickets are now on sale for the event.

Adults can enter for £10 while children can come in for just £5.

Under fives can enter completely free with family tickets for the day available from £25.

A percentage of all the tickets sold will go towards the charity, InterAct.

The Chelmsford based charity offers support to young people and adults at risk of suffering from mental health problems as well as sufferers of disabilities.

The group also looks after the families of the people they support.

The food festival will take place at The Field in Moulsham Mill, off Parkway in Chelmsford all day from noon to 9pm.

To find out more information about the event and to buy tickets, go to www.streeteatsnbeats.com