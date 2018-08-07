EMPLOYEES from Hotel Chocolat, John Lewis and Jack Wills in Chelmsford have been commended in the Inspired Awards.

The employees have been rated either “excellent” or “outstanding” in the customer service category of the awards.

Fran Page, event manager for the awards, said: “The Chelmsford region has received an impressive amount of positive feedback for retail staff so far.

“It’s clear that the town’s retail staff are committed to offering exceptional service, constant innovation, and unforgettable experiences."

Ria Barnard, store manager at Jack Wills, added: “I am delighted that customers appreciate and recognise my efforts.

"I think, now more than ever, it is important for retailers and their staff to carry the banner for physical, sensory and experiential retail.

"The Inspired Awards are the perfect way to do it."

Nominations for the Customer Service Awards are open, to cast your vote please visit www.inspiredawards.co.uk/customerserviceaward