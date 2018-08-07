Children across Essex are being encouraged to attend their local library for the Summer Reading Challenge.

The event is encouraging more young children to learn and have fun by challenging themselves to read a book a week over the six week summer holidays.

A spokesman for the challenge said: "The Summer Reading Challenge takes place every year during the summer holidays.

"You can sign up at your local library, then read six library books of your choice to complete the Challenge.

" There are exclusive rewards to collect along the way, and it’s free to take part!"

You can enter at libraries across Essex including Chelmsford, Basildon, Billericay and Thurrock.