IT was named the nation's favourite cocktail last year.

And now Slug and Lettuce has branched out into selling a whole tree of them.

Pornstar Martini Trees will be on sale at all Slug and Lettuce bars from August 15 as part of the new menu.

It includes nine Pornstar Martini cocktails along side nine shots of Prosecco for £41.95.

It follows the bar chain selling a giant Pornstar Martini which included a full bottle of Prosecco.

But that's not the only Pornstar Martini-shaped treat on the new menu.

There's also the Pornstar Bomb - a shot of Smirnoff Vanilla vodka, passionfruit liqueur and passionfruit purée 'depth-charged' into Prosecco and for designated drivers there's also an alcohol-free version of the popular cocktail.

There are Slug and Lettuce bars in Brentwood, Chelmsford, Southend and Colchester.