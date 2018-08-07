A SHOPPING centre is offering a beach for shoppers and children to enjoy throughout this summer.

The Meadows in High Street has unveiled the new indoor beach which will contain a host of deck chairs, benches and giant garden games, all completely free.

Shoppers can also take part in building Chelmsford’s biggest sandcastle on August 9 from 11am, when The Meadows is inviting the public to join them with their challenge!

Sue Patel, centre manager said: "Our indoor beach and picnic area will be perfect for families to enjoy this August.

"We’re also very excited to bring Chelmsford together and join us as we make the biggest sandcastle in the city centre.”

For more information visit themeadows.co.uk