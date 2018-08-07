A NATIONAL music competition is bringing its auditions to Chelmsford.

This year's round of Essex auditions for Open Mic UK will be taking place on Sunday September 23 at Hamptons Sports and Leisure club in Tydemans, off Beehive Lane.

All types of singers, songwriters, rappers and vocal groups of all ages are encouraged to enter.

The competition attracts over 10,000 unsigned acts every year across the country and previous winners include Birdy winner of Echo Award for Best International Rock/Pop Female Artist, X Factor Contestant Lucy Spraggan, Union J band member, Jaymi Hensley, and Country singing star Megan McKenna.

Acts can perform either covers or original materials from any genre, so whether you’re into Pop, R&B, Acoustic or Classical, Open Mic UK welcomes you.

Acts who are successful in the audition go through to a Regional Final Showcase and will get to perform live at some of the best venues in the country.

The winners of each regional final will then progress to the Open Mic UK National Grand Final which will be held at London’s indigo at The O2.

The auditions will be held in the AM from 10:30am until 1pm. Acts will have to register at Open Mic UK for £5.

Categories are divided into under 16s, 16-20, 21 and over, and songwriters.

If you are interested in entering into the competition, go to www.openmicuk.co.uk/ for more information.