A yellow weather warning is in place for thunderstorms tonight.

The Met Office has warned thunder and lightning will hit Essex between 4pm tonight and 3am tomorrow.

The weather warning covers most of the south east.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

Where lightning strikes or flooding occurs, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Good morning, Georgia here! A band of cloud & patchy light rain will continue to edge further SE, weakening as it does so. Sunny & hot in SE England, with chance of thunderstorms by the evening. Cooler, fresher with showers for NW Scotland.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Temperatures are also set to dip to closer to 21 degrees on Wednesday after several days of 30 degrees.

The Essex Weather Centre has warned that temperatures could reach 33 degrees today.