HOMES have been evacuated following a lorry crashed into a gas main in Little Warley.

Residents in Church Lane, off Warley Street were evacuated due to the crash which happened this morning at around 10am.

Fire crews from Brentwood and Basildon attended the leak which took place after the vehicle hit the gas main and caused a leak in the street.

There were 15 homes evacuated as a precaution with a 200m cordon put in place.

The exit of the A127 situated nearby has been temporarily closed, while the B186, which runs adjacent to Church Lane, has also been partially closed.

Firefighters are working alongside the Gas Board to ensure the area is safe.

Essex Police has since confirmed that the road has been re-opened.