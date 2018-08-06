Temperatures are set to dip towards the end of the week after reaching 30 degrees in parts of Essex.

The county has basked in high temperatures over the last week and this looks set to continue until Wednesday, when this will make an abrupt drop.

Today and tomorrow will see the mercury hitting 30 degrees across most of the region.

On Wednesday, temperatures will dip to closer to 21 degrees.

Week ahead: Hot or very hot on Tuesday with potential for evening thunderstorms. Much fresher from Wednesday with sunshine and scattered showers. These showers perhaps more widespread over the weekend and merging into a longer spell of rain for some. — Essex Weather (@EssexWeather) August 6, 2018

There are also risks of thunderstorms on Tuesday night in some areas.

The Essex Weather Centre tweeted: "A couple of hot days to start next week with temperatures back into the low 30s across the region on Monday and Tuesday.

"Low risk of thunderstorms on Tuesday night, otherwise little in the way of significant rainfall until the middle of the month.

"The extended heatwave that has affected both UK and north west Europe for past few months comes to abrupt end on Wednesday. Temperatures locally will be slightly below average and some chilly nights are possible inland. Summer by no means over, just a return to normality!"