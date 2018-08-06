Chelmsford City Council has announced the new chosen play area for one of its parks.

The play area in Central Park, Viaduct Road promises to be a "children’s delight of fun and excitement" for ages between two to 12.

Youngsters from across Chelmsford were invited to the park on Friday July 27 to have their say on the best design for the new play area.

Created by leading playground supplier Kompan, the chosen play area caters for 75 children at a time and offers more than 55 play features for children to enjoy.

The play area has been designed to be divided in the centre, one side for younger children aged between two and six, and the other for older children between seven and 12 years of age.

The section for younger children will include a toddler train, Spinner Bowl, Balance beam, trampoline, carousel, bespoke infant ‘Viaduct’ themed multi-unit and more.

The other section for older children will include a carousel, metal cable way, basket swing, a new tower and a large exercise net.

Bob Massey, cabinet member for parks, said “The play area in Central Park is one of our most popular playgrounds in the city.

"We’re happy that we can provide a new and more exciting play area with a range of different equipment for children to enjoy.

"This demonstrates that we continue to invest in our parks and we aim to begin the works to install the play area towards the end of September this year.”