Police are appealing for information after a lorry and car were involved in an early morning crash.
The incident involving a lorry, which it is believed is to have a foreign licence plate, and a red Peugeot 107 took place on the M25 going anti-clockwise between junctions 28 and 27.
The crash happened at around 7.30am on Monday August 6.
The car was then in collision with a barrier and the lorry left the scene.
No-one has been injured.
Police need anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to call us on 101 quoting incident 198 of 06/08.
