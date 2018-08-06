Police are appealing for information after a lorry and car were involved in an early morning crash.

The incident involving a lorry, which it is believed is to have a foreign licence plate, and a red Peugeot 107 took place on the M25 going anti-clockwise between junctions 28 and 27.

The crash happened at around 7.30am on Monday August 6.

The car was then in collision with a barrier and the lorry left the scene.

No-one has been injured.

Police need anyone who saw the collision or has dash cam footage to call us on 101 quoting incident 198 of 06/08.