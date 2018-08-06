Due to the heat, a number of train services will be cancelled and amended.

Greater Anglia has announced the following trains will be cancelled:

The 15.58 Ingatestone to Colchester

The 16.17 Liverpool Street to Witham

The 16.47 Liverpool Street to Witham

The 17.12 Liverpool Street to Witham

The 17.45 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria

The 18.05 Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria

The 18.18 Liverpool Street to Ipswich

The 15.52 Ipswich to Liverpool Street

The 16.30 Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street

The 16.53 Colchester to Liverpool Street

The 18.16 Witham to Liverpool Street

The 19.52 Ipswich to Liverpool Street

The below services will be amended:

The 16.14 Liverpool Street to Clacton on Sea will call additionally at Ingatestone and Witham.

The 16.44 Liverpool Street to Clacton on Sea will call additionally at Witham

The 17.02 Liverpool Street to Norwich will call additionally at Ingatestone

The 17.20 Liverpool Street to Braintree will call additionally at Hatfield Perverel.

The 17.32 Liverpool Street to Clacton on Sea will start at Colchester at 18:30

The 18.38 Liverpool Street to Clacton on Sea will call additionally at Shenfield, Hatfield Peverel and Kelvedon

The 19.18 Liverpool Street to Clacton on Sea will start at Colchester at 20:17

The 19.32 Liverpool Street to Harwich International will call additionally at Ingatestone

The 16.05 Clacton on Sea to Liverpool Street will call additionally at Marks Tey and Hatfield Peverel

The 20.05 Clacton on Sea to Liverpool Street will call additionally at Hatfield Peverel

Greater Anglia and Network Rail are sorry if your journey has been affected by this disruption.