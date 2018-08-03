A traveller encampment has received its marching orders from Chelmsford City Council.

The convoy made up of around 15 caravans were seen by the public pulling up at a field beside the roundabout turning onto the A12 near to Stock Road, Galleywood.

The encampment has been told it must leave within the next 24 hours.

A spokesman for the council said: "Chelmsford City Council have been notified that a ‘Direction to Leave’ notice was served by the Essex Countywide Traveller Unit, on the unauthorised encampment on land at Stock Road, Galleywood on Friday August 3.

"This stipulates that the unauthorised encampment have 24 hours to vacate the site.

"If the unauthorised encampment fail to vacate by this time, the ECTU will progress with legal proceedings."