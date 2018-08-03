Free advice and help sessions for carers who have loved ones with dementia are set to take across Essex.

Dementia Adventure has received funding to run the seminars - titled Thinking Differently About Dementia - over the next nine months.

The first session will take place at Braintree Community Hospital, in Chadwick Drive, on Thursday, September 20, from 11am to 2.30pm.

Sessions will helps family members, who do not have to be full-time carers, understand more about the condition as well as providing advice on ongoing care.

A free information pack is also available.

Further sessions will take place in Chelmsford, Basildon and Stansted before the end of the year, with more planned across the county for 2019.

To find out more, visit www.dementiaadventure.co.uk.