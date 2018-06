Due to a set of points out of use due to a track defect between London Liverpool Street and Stratford, trains will be disrupted into this evening's rush hour.

Train services running to and from these stations will be cancelled or revised.

Disruption is expected until 8pm tonight.

The following services on the routes from Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London will be affected: