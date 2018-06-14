A councillor has called for the boss of c2c to resign after more nightmare delays for commuters.

Luke Mackenzie, councillor for Pitsea South East, made the call after major delays at Fenchurch Street forced c2c to roll out crowd control measures.

The damage which was done to the overhead wires between West Ham and Barking led to delays of up to four hours.

The routes affected were between London Fenchurch Street and Southend Central, Shoebury, Pitsea, Leigh, Grays and Thorpe Bay.

Speaking about the delays, Mr Mackenzie was furious with the performance of Julian Drury, managing director of c2c, and called for him to resign.

He said: "The service from c2c had been in decline for sometime and is getting worse.

"The disruptions and management of those disruptions on Wednesday June 13 were the final straw.

"c2c needs new direction to refocus on customer care.

"It's time for new management, the current managing director needs to go."

The Echo has contacted c2c following Mr Mackenzie's comments.