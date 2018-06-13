A historic gas holder that dates from the early 1900s is set to be incorporated into a major new development in the middle of Chelmsford, following concerns the city would lose an iconic part of its heritage.

One of Chelmsford’s two gas holders will be lost in the plans for the redevelopment of the Wharf Road site.

But part of the older structure – known as gasholder 114 – is to be carefully dismantled and used in the eventual redevelopment of the site into new homes, as well as the construction of a new bridge across the River Chelmer, connecting to the Baddow Road car park.

Chelmsford City Council, which bought the site from National Grid in April after 13 years of negotiations, will use money from the Housing Infrastructure Fund to transform the empty space into a brand new development.

This comes after Wharf Road was one of the city’s areas earmarked for development in the Local Development Plan, and ties in with the council’s plans to build 14,000 homes by 2036.

Nearby, Lockside and Navigation Road have also been touted as possible sites for new houses.

The site forms part of a wider area that was originally occupied by the Chelmsford Gas Company.

The northeast gasholder (114) was constructed circa 1919 and the south west gasholder dates from circa 1950.

Gasholder 114 has a guide?frame of 12 wrought iron lattice standards that support two tiers of horizontal members formed of lattice girders with diagonal bracing rods.

In a submission to Chelmsford City Council, Historic England said: “Historic England would have no objections to the total demolition of the southwestern gasholder (115) or the associated structures.

“In relation to the northeastern gasholder (114), however, we consider its lattice frame provides a striking, positive contribution to the character and appearance of the conservation area which reflects its industrial heritage.

“We are therefore of the view that whilst we have no objections to the demolition of the gasholder itself, demolition of its frame would cause harm to the character and appearance of the conservation area.”

A report from Chelmsford City Council said: “In the context of the conservation area location and the comments of Historic England, a Unilateral Undertaking (UU) has been submitted by the applicant.

“This would secure the careful dismantling of the frame of holder 114 (approximately 75 per cent of the upper two tiers) and its storage on site and re?use in the eventual redevelopment/regeneration of the site.