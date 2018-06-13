Planned strikes by rail workers on Greater Anglia in the long running dispute over guards on trains have been called off.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union were due to walk out on June 16 and 23.

Mick Cash, RMT General Secretary, said: "RMT welcomes the fact that Greater Anglia have put forward an improved offer during a meeting between the management and the union.

"In our view the offer is good enough to be put to the membership with a view to resolving this dispute.

"Therefore the union has suspended industrial action on Greater East Anglia planned for June 16 and 23 while we conduct a referendum ballot of our members."