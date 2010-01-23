Chelmsford Museum will be opening its doors on Sunday 10 June to give all those who have ever wanted to explore their creative side a chance to 'Make It At The Museum' and celebrate the nationwide Children's Art Week, which is running from 9-17 June. The event will take place at Chelmsford Museum, Oaklands Park, Moulsham Street, and will have a 'Crafts linked through time' theme, and feature a host creative experts eager to share their love of art and design with all the family.

Crafts through the ages will be celebrated during the day, where children will travel through 2,000 years of creativity in just a couple of hours. There will be many craft-based opportunities, such as spinning the potter's wheel with master Essex potter Shaun Hall. Shaun will be on hand to show wannabe potters how to create a design and throw a medieval clay pot.

Apart from pottery, children will be able to make a Tudor pomander, design and make a Roman coin, and have the opportunity to take part in a large community mural that will mark the 100-year anniversary of the end of World War I, with children making poppies for the mural. The finished artwork will be displayed at the Museum leading up to Armistice Day. This fun-packed craft activity day for all the family, though aimed at children between 3 and 12, will be an excellent way for craft lovers to get hands-on experience or try something new.

Dave Finkle, Museum Manager, Chelmsford Museum, says: "We love encouraging children to get creative, this is just one of a series of events planned for this summer where youngsters can visit the museum, get hands-on and learn something new."

Make It At The Museum is £5 for any participant aged 3+ years. Spectators are free. Sessions are between 10am and 12.30pm, and 1.30pm and 4pm.

To book tickets for this popular event, visit www.chelmsford.gov.uk/museumevents.