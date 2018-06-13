Here is where you can now book flights to from Southend, after Ryanair announced it will be basing three planes at the airport.

Alicante

Alicante is a city in Spain, on the coast of the Mediterranean.

It is famed for its beaches - including San Juan beach, The Cabo de las Huertas coves, Almadraba beach, Albufereta beach, El Postiguet beach and Saladares Urbanova beach - as well as its warm climate.

There are also a number of museums to explore, as well as the famed Castle of Santa Bárbara.

There will be five flights per week from Southend.

Barcelona Reus

The airport of Barcelona Reus is located close to the Spanish city of Barcelona.

Barcelona is one of the best city destinations in the worls.

Wherever you are in Barcelona, there's always something to see nearby around the neighbourhood or district: jewels of home-grown Catalan architecture, modernisme, and contemporary architecture, markets that are a treat for the senses, treasures of the ancient Roman and medieval city, parks where you can unwind.

There will be two flights per week from Southend Airport.

Bilbao

This northern Spanish town has it all - staggering architecture, a fantastic dining scene and stunning landscapes just outside the city centre.

There will be four flights a week.

Brest

Forget everything you thought you knew about Brest, and come and explore the heart of this naval port, nestled in one of France’s most beautiful natural harbours.

On the menu: the amazing Pont de l'Iroise bridge, a stroll along the lively quays as far as the castle museum, and of course Océanopolis. Explore the city on foot, bike, bus, tramway or even from the sky on the first urban cable car!

There will be two flights a week.

Corfu

The wait is finally over and you can now fly to the Greek island of Corfu.

Corfu is studded with whitewashed houses, Byzantine churches, and the remains of Venetian fortresses and Greek temples. Wander the ancient streets of the Roman village of Kassiopi or explore the central Esplanade of the eponymous Corfu Town.

There is masses to do - whether you want a relaxing beach holiday or a culture break.

There will be two flights per week.

Cluj

If you fancy somewhere a little different for a city break, look no further than Cluj.

This Romanian city is well known for its Bohemian cafes, music festivals and vigorous nightlife and is becoming an increasingly popular destination.

There will be flights three times a week.

Dublin

Sure to be a popular choice, there will be flights twice a day to the capital of the Republic of Ireland.

There truly is something for everyone in Dublin - whether it is an exciting night life, cultural experiences or a mix, you won't be disappointed.

Faro

Faro is a fascinating city, which combines an extensive history, interesting tourist attractions and an abundance of Portuguese charm. Sadly, Faro is often overlooked, considered purely for its airport and being the main point of entry to southern Portugal, but for those visitors who spend time in Faro will discover a wonderful and captivating city.

Within Faro, there is a delightful historic centre that is encircled by ancient city walls, while the pretty city centre is filled with pedestrianised shopping streets and peaceful plazas. By day there is an unhurried ambience about the city, with old men playing dominos in the plazas, but by night there is a surprising buzzing and social nightlife to Faro.

Kosice

Described as "pretty and gritty", Kosice is rapidly growing in popularity.

The Slovakian town is very proud of Hlavna Square, which has the country's largest concentration of historic monuments.

There is also a blooming cultural scene, with bars, city tours, Gothic cathedral and much more.

There are flights three times a week.

Malaga

The magnificent city of Malaga is a world apart in itself. The culturally rich coastal city was once described by the poet Vicente Aleixandre as ‘a paradise between the sky and the earth’.

Malaga is a sunlit paradise with miles and miles of enchanting shoreline, mesmerizing scenery, and pristine beaches. The region enjoys a mild climate throughout the year as it is snuggled between the two riverbeds and is surrounded by the mighty mountains, thanks to its Geographical location. It has numerous parks, interesting landmarks and plenty of places for sightseeing which makes it an ideal place to spend a family vacation.

There will be five flights a week.

Milan Bergamo

Milan Bergamo is an airport just outside of the Italian city of Milan.

Milan is probably best known for its stunning cathedral, but there is much more to the city, including art, fashion, history, food and drink and culture.

There wlll be four flights a week.

Palma

Palma is Mallorca's vibrant capital, stylish and intimate, yet bursting with life.

Half of the island's population dwells in this city, lively all year round with luxury hotels, trendy restaurants, cafes, shops and nightlife as well as a thriving art scene.

Whilst there are many enchanting parts of the city, the main attractions and shops are situated around the massive Gothic cathedral down by the seafront.

This area, known as Palma’s old town, is full of ancient passages, historic monuments and magnificent architecture. Here you will find no shortage of sights or refreshment stops within its many pedestrianised lanes, quirky cafes, galleries, and boutique shops.

Venice

Venice needs no introduction.

It is seen as one of the most romantic places in the world, with its canals, colourful buildings and multiple cafes.

There will be four weekly flights to Venice.

Flights are available from 2019.