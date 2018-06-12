A LAMBORGHINI dealership has opened its doors in Chelmsford – and officially launched a brand new SUV.

The additional location marks the ninth dealership to join the growing number of UK outlets.

Thursday’s opening event, attended by more than 150 guests, was also the occasion for the new dealer’s official launch of the Lamborghini Super SUV, the Urus.

Operated by Grange, part of Cambria Automobiles plc, the large site includes showroom and aftersales facilities, and has been created in line with Lamborghini’s new corporate design.

Andrea Baldi, CEO of Lamborghini EMEA, said: “Lamborghini Chelmsford is located in an excellent position in the heart of Essex, and serves an important East of England region for Lamborghini.

“The appointment of Cambria as our franchise partner in the area reflects the motor group’s prestige and luxury car retailing experience: Lamborghini is entering an exciting new era with its third model line, with the expansion of the dealer network reflecting a future doubling of sales as Urus arrives in markets.”

Lamborghini announced record worldwide deliveries to customers last year of 3,815 cars across its Aventador and Huracan ranges.

More than 350 cars were delivered in the UK during 2017, which was the third largest market for Lamborghini.

“We are delighted to be appointed by Lamborghini, and look forward to bringing our performance car expertise to the expansion of the brand in Essex, especially at this important time for the brand when the Urus is generating such interest from new audiences,” said Phil Hamberger of Cambria Automobiles.

Deliveries of the Lamborghini Urus Super SUV start later this summer.

The Lamborghini Urus retails in the UK from £165,000.