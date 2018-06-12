A man from Springfield has been jailed for 26 weeks and given a three year Criminal Behaviour Order after being sentenced for fraud.

Dale Morris, 42, of Minns Avenue, appeared at Colchester Magistrates’ Court yesterday, Monday, June 11, where he pleaded guilty to fraud by false representation and was jailed for eight weeks.

Three six week suspended sentences for fraud by false representation given to him at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, May 2, were activated.

He has been jailed for eight weeks and was also ordered to pay £40 compensation.

The court heard how he went from house to house in the Springfield and Beaulieu area, telling people a relative was ill in hospital and he needed money for a taxi.

Morris would also offer elderly people cigarettes and tobacco and once given the money he would not return, on one occasion actually running away.

The conditions of the criminal behaviour order include:

· Not asking anyone he does not know for money;

· Not to tell people stories that are not true for self-gain;

· Not to be involved in the sale or distribution of tobacco and cigarettes unless he has the appropriate legal trading permissions.

Investigating officer PC Kerri Trickey, Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “Morris preyed on the elderly and vulnerable and told lies about the poor health of a loved one. He did this to obtain money and has now been sent to prison.

“Morris has been handed a three-year CBO and we would urge anyone with information that can assist us to contact Chelmsford and Maldon CPT on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”