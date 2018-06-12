The UK’s largest outdoor festival exclusively for pre-school children, The 3foot People Festival, returns this month to Hylands Park, Chelmsford on 26, 27 & 28 June.

Tickets for Thursday 28 June have now sold out, but there’s still time to join in on the fun with tickets available for Tuesday 26 and Wednesday 27.

Prices start at £2 for under 1’s and go up to £12 for over 2’s and adult carers. Festival goers can pick up 3foot’s last remaining tickets until 4pm the day before the event - subject to availability - online at www.chelmsford.gov.uk/3foot or at the Chelmsford Theatre Box Office, CM1 1JG, over the counter or via telephone 01245 606505.

Karen Frett from Chelmsford City Council’s award-winning Events Team, who are organising the event, says: “Tickets are selling at quite a pace but there are still some remaining, so my advice would be to snap up tickets quick.”

All 3foot’s activities, shows, performances and interactive areas are included in the ticket price - there will be no hidden charges on site. These take place within the festival’s beautifully assorted tents creating a village for big and little festival goers to explore:

For all this and more, grab your tickets while you can, visit www.chelmsford.gov.uk/3foot.