An inmate at HMP Chelmsford has remained on the prison's roof overnight, with police closing a Chelmer Village road to deal with the incident.

It is believed that the man, who was reported as pacing up and down the prison wall without a shirt on by residents, has been on the roof since around 11am yesterday.

A Prison Service spokesman said: "Staff are working to resolve an ongoing incident involving one prisoner at HMP Chelmsford.

Sandford Road has been closed in both directions after the incident, which blocked the route close to Lionmede Recreation Ground.

Motorists are advised to find alternative routes or allow extra time to travel.