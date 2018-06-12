Three lucky schools have been announced as the winners of The Meadows Shop for Schools competition, who will each win a share of the £1750 prize fund.

Over the last three months, shoppers at The Meadows have been spending in the centre to gain tokens to vote for their school as part of the Shop for Schools campaign.

Every time shoppers spent £10 or more in the centre, they were given a token to use to vote.

Throughout the campaign, which started in March, there were almost 1000 votes cast for the 20 infant and junior schools wanting to receive a place in the top three money winning places.

Centre manager Sue Patel says “Thanks to all our customers who used their tokens to vote throughout the competition. We made the winning prize our largest ever yet to reward our local Chelmsford schools, and their parents who shop at The Meadows.”

Newlands Spring came in first place, winning £1000 for their school. Just missing out on the top spot was Thriftwood School, taking home £500, and Mildmay Infants came in third place receiving £250 to spend on school equipment.

Head of School from Newlands Spring says “The staff and children of Newlands Spring would like to thank all the parents and supporters of the school who ‘Shopped for Schools’ – we are thrilled to have come first. We are planning to put the money towards new artefacts and resources to make our learning more ‘hands-on’. We would also like to thank The Meadows for running the competition.”