An inmate has been in a stand off with prison staff after climbing onto the roof of Chelmsford prison.

Sandford Road, near the prison, was closed off throughout the afternoon as prison officers attempted to take control of the situation.

Residents reported seeing the man, without a shirt on, pacing up and down the prison wall while shouting at officers and passersby.

It is believed the man initially made his way to the roof at 11am.