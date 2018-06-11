Three vehicles and a garage have been left totally destroyed in a fire which was caused by a fridge freezer.

Crews from Newport, Saffron Walden and Stansted were called to the garage fire in Little Barfield this afternoon.

A resident called 999 after seeing smoke in Little Bardfield Road and when firefighters arrived a large two storey double garage and three vehicles were completely alight.

Crews took care to protect nearby heating oil tanks by cooling them with water.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Fire crews worked hard to extinguish the fire and managed to stop it spreading to a nearby thatched barn.

"The fire was extinguished the fire by 3:55pm."