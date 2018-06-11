TRAIN lines including ones in Colchester are being affected due to a 'major track fault' in London.

Greater Anglia announced last night there will be alterations to some peak services this morning.

Some services on the Norwich, Ipswich, Harwich, Clacton, Braintree, Colchester, Chelmsford, Southminster and Southend to London lines will be affected.

Off peak services are scheduled to run as normal.

Ticket restrictions will be lifted if alterations are made.

The 8.58am Witham to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

The 8.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester

The 9.30am Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester

The 9.34am Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

The 10.02am Liverpool Street to Ipswich starts at Colchester

The 10.38am Liverpool Street to Colchester Town starts at Colchester

Some trains this evening have also been affected:

The 2.30pm Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

The 2.30pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Stratford

The 3pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Stratford

The 3.05pm Clacton to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

The 3.30pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Stratford

The 4pm Braintree to Liverpool Street terminates at Shenfield

The 4.05pm Clacton to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

The 4.52pm Ipswich to Liverpool Street terminates at Shenfield

The 4.53pm Colchester to Liverpool Street terminates at Shenfield

The 5pm Norwich to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

The 5.05pm Clacton to Liverpool Street terminates at Colchester

The 5.10pm Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

The 5.35pm Southend Victoria to Liverpool Street has been cancelled

The 3.55pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria starts from Shenfield

The 4.14pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Shenfield

The 4.24pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

The 4.44pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester

The 5pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Stratford

The 5.15pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

The 5.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Stratford

The 5.52pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester

The 6.05pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

The 6.25pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

The 6.32pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Chelmsford

The 6.45pm Liverpool Street to Southend Victoria has been cancelled

The 6.48pm Liverpool Street to Clacton starts at Colchester

The 7.30pm Liverpool Street to Norwich starts at Colchester

The train operator said: "Greater Anglia apologises in advance for any inconvenience caused to customers by this problem. Network Rail engineers are working to fix the fault as soon as possible."