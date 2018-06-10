BROOMFIELD scouts discovered a rare book during their book sale...

In the form of Jamaican poet and storyteller Louise Bennett written in patois (Creole) and signed by the author, this was put to one side for further investigation.

Follow-up extensive research found there were none mentioned anywhere on book websites online.

Contact was made with Macmaster University in Canada who hold an archive of Louise Bennett’s papers, but they didn’t have a copy of the book.

However, the National Library of Jamaica confirmed it to be a rare, privately printed first edition of Louise’s poems and stories.

Even the National Library didn’t have a copy – only a photocopy.

In May, Sue Cole and scout leader husband Roger were invited to the Jamaican High Commission in London where they presented the book to the High Commissioner, Mr Seth Ramocan and the CEO of the National Library of Jamaica.