CHELMSFORD beekeepers have been celebrating a centenary with a host of events.

Beekeepers in Chelmsford are marking the anniversary throughout the year, celebrating hundred years since Chelmsford Beekeepers formed back on December 4, 1918.

A succession of events and appearances are booked, aimed at promoting our craft and membership whilst raising awareness of the vital role honey bees play in human lives.

Recently, the Chelmsford Beekeepers demonstrated the workings of a bee hive, displayed and sold Honey and Beeswax while inviting the public to make their own beeswax candles.

Yesterday, the beekeepers were at Essex Schools Food and Farming Day, where members of the group spoke to youngsters about their craft, promoting the importance of bees.

With a bumper year ahead, the beekeepers will be across the area attending events. Visit chelmsfordbeekeepers.com