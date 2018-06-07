WORK is quickly progressing on Chelmsford’s new swimming pool and leisure centre.

The leisure centre is being built on the site of the existing Riverside Ice and Leisure Centre, but closer to Victoria Road.

Being built by Kier, the new leisure centre will house a modern 25m x 10 lane swimming pool with moveable floors, a boom to sub-divide the pool as required and capacity for 300 spectators, along with two further teaching and fun pools and a flume.

And last week marked a significant milestone as the construction firm began filling the pool ready for testing.

The new leisure centre will be open in January 2019.