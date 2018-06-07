A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Chelmsford High Street.

It happened at around 10.40am on Monday, June 4.

An 18 year-old man suffered injuries to his hip and hands and was taken to hospital for treatment.

He was released from hospital yesterday and arrested.

Joshua Reid, of Rutland Road, Chelmsford has now been charged with affray and possession of a kife in a public place.

He is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates’ Court today.

Chief Inspector Gerry Parker, District Commander for Chelmsford and Maldon, said: “I want to thank all the witnesses and officers involved in this case for their hard work.

“We have a strategy in place to tackle violent crime across Chelmsford and I am committed to working with our partners to make the city an even safer place to live and work.

“I want to be clear – when there are incidents of violence here, my officers will deal with it robustly and investigate fully.

“There is no place for it and it will not be tolerated.”

We still want to speak to a man pictured in CCTV images we have released in connection with incident.

Call 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/78040/18 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.